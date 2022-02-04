GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.70.

GDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE:GDI traded down C$0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$57.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$41.00 and a 1-year high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0395858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

