GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,493.0 days.

GEAGF opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

