GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 262,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,493.0 days.

GEAGF opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

