Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

GNK stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

