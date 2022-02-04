General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 1-Year High at $216.11

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $216.11 and last traded at $215.69, with a volume of 1442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

