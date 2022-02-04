Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $862.52

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 862.52 ($11.60) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.56). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.68), with a volume of 27,013 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 862.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 875.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

