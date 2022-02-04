Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Thor Industries worth $86,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $94.27 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.13 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.