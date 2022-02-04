Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of WESCO International worth $87,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

WCC opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.86. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.49 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

