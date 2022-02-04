Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Selective Insurance Group worth $89,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

