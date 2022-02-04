Geode Capital Management LLC Has $91.03 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of ITT worth $91,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ITT by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after buying an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 625,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,883,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ITT by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $92.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

