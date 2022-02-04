German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Sunday, February 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 96.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

