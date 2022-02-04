Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABSI opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35. Absci Corp has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absci Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

