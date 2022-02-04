Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

