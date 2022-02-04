Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Earnings Results

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $388.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.