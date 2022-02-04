Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.65) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.71) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 448 ($6.02) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 441.63 ($5.94).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 401.35 ($5.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.75. The stock has a market cap of £52.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 246.79 ($3.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 423.30 ($5.69).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

