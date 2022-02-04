Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) is Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 70.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,142 shares during the quarter. Global Partners accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $25,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 1,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $934.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.25. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

