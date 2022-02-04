Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

GPN stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.