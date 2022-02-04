Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

SRET stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 244.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 76,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter.

