Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.