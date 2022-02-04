Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Globus Medical worth $85,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.