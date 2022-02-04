GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $19.89 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 2.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 308,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,085,811. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

