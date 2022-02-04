GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $2,233,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 279,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 631,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,377,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

