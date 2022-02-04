GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,205 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,703,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,179,806,000 after purchasing an additional 437,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $82.13. 631,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,623,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.70 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

