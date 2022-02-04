Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,649. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

