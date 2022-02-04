Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Raises Holdings in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,670,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares during the quarter. LiveVox comprises about 77.0% of Golden Gate Private Equity Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. owned 70.46% of LiveVox worth $434,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVOX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,016. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

