Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is FCA Corp TX’s 2nd Largest Position

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.7% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.40% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 623,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,537. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

