Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 150,352 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Douglas Emmett worth $24,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

