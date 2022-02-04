Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.66 Million Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Semtech worth $23,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Semtech by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 307,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,925 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Semtech by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

