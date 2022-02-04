Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $187.41 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $194.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.