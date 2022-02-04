Goldstein Munger & Associates Has $18.14 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 4.9% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,261,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,977,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 625,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,303,392. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

