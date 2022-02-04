Graco Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $44,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

