GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

GrafTech International has decreased its dividend payment by 82.9% over the last three years. GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 2.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

EAF opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

