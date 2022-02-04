Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

