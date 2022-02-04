Greenleaf Trust Buys 92 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $193.31 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.07 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.71.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

