Greenleaf Trust Takes $204,000 Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $61.05 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 148.90 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,959 shares of company stock worth $1,544,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

