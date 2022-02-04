Gries Financial LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gries Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,935.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,494 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.06. The stock had a trading volume of 843,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,342,051. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.09 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

