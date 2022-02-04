Gries Financial LLC Invests $1.61 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

