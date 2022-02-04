Gries Financial LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in South State by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in South State by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens upped their price target on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. 1,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

