Gries Financial LLC Sells 5,020 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gries Financial LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.13. The stock had a trading volume of 130,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $119.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $249.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.