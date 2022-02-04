Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GFF stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. Griffon has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,364,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,597,000 after buying an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,666,000 after buying an additional 252,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

