Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE ASR traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $161.53 and a one year high of $216.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.21.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
