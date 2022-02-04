Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE ASR traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $161.53 and a one year high of $216.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

