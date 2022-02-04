Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.58 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

