Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,104,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $67,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

