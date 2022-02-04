Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $152.07. 3,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,720. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.