Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Marriott International by 11.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,835. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

