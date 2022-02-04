Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,318 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,363,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after buying an additional 453,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 448.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 223,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 183,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,198. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

