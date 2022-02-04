Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $569,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,447.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,601.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,756.78. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

