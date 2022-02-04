Gs Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gs Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.03. 33,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

