Gs Investments Inc. Sells 277 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gs Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 276.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 147.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $2,876,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

DD stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.38. 1,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

