Gs Investments Inc. Takes $908,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

