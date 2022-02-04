GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,606 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 2,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,804. The company has a market cap of $428.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.03. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

